Bengals should target old rival in free agency, says NFL analyst

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t sound like a team about to go use free agency to find help at a battered cornerback position.

But that won’t stop outsiders from making suggestions.

Case in point, while tabbing cornerback as the weakest spot on the Bengals roster, Bleacher Report suggested veteran Marcus Peters as a possible solution:

The Bengals defense has struggled to help out its offense in the early portion of the season. A lot of it has to do with their inability to stop the run, but the secondary has had struggles, too. Cam Taylor-Britt was benched during the team’s Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers, and the Bengals were 22nd in passer rating allowed heading into last week.

Bengals fans probably recoiled at the idea because Peters spent 2019-2022 with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Either way, the 31-year-old free agent is a pretty good example of the type of veteran the Bengals could go find, should they want to use the open market.

Peters allowed a 65.6 completion percentage last year over 65 targets with three touchdowns surrendered, but he did have a pick-six and five passes defended over the course of his 12 games.

For now, the Bengals hope that the return of DJ Ivey from injured reserve can offset the loss of Dax Hill.