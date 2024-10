Giants work out several punters with Jamie Gillan injured

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday, being listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain.

With only two days before their Sunday night kickoff, the Giants hosted several punters in the event Gillan is unable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among those in attendance was Nolan Cooney, a former Syracuse punter who has played for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In four career games, Cooney has punted 13 times for 592 yards (45.5 ypp) with two being downed inside the 20-yard line.

Punters Pressley Harvin, Matt Haack, Lou Hedley, and Ty Zentner were also in attendance for the private workouts.

None of the five punters who worked out were immediately signed but that could come on Saturday if the Giants opt to place linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) on injured reserve (IR).

Given that Gillan also serves as the team’s holder on point after and field goal attempts, whoever the Giants sign would also have to take on that responsibility.