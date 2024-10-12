Open in App
    Former Steelers' All-Pro WR returning to Pittsburgh

    By Andrew Vasquez,

    2 days ago
    The Pittsburgh Steelers, after losing two consecutive weeks, were in definite need of a shake-up. However, the return of disgruntled former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was not something many fans had on their bingo cards.

    Brown left Pittsburgh after a falling out with the quarterback at the time, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. AB felt his chance to win a Super Bowl had closed in the ‘Steel City’ and subsequently requested a trade. His departure from the Steelers to the Raiders marked a permanent hiatus from the team and Pittsburgh—until now.

    His controversial past has made him a polarizing figure, but no one can take away his accomplishments on the field or his connection with inevitable first-ballot Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

    Brown’s declaration of his return to Pittsburgh next weekend could coincide with the Steelers versus the New York Jets in Week 7, but fans can only continue to speculate until more information is released.

    AB will be attending a Pittsburgh tradition with another formerly disgruntled Steeler, RB Le’Veon Bell, this weekend at the ‘Terrible Tailgate’ before the Steelers’ Week 6 game in Las Vegas.

    Ed Thomas
    1d ago
    Lunatic Fringe
    Vicki Rathburn
    1d ago
    Good God, who wants that maniac in Pittsburgh????
    View all comments
