Joyous Kenny Dillingham vanishes into sea of Arizona State fans after upset of Utah

A season ago, Utah pounded Arizona State, 55-3. Coach Kenny Dillingham and his Sun Devils served a plate of revenge to the Utes on Friday, upsetting them 27-19 in Big 12 play.

After the win, the coach was fired up as were ASU’s fans. What followed was a classic, fantastic interview and great TV.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 and heading to a stop in the Top 25. Hopefully, Dillingham resurfaces before next week’s conference game at Cincinnati.