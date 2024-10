Peyton Manning will co-host 58th CMA Awards on Nov. 20

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning continues to stay busy in retirement.

The Country Music Association announced in a press release last month that Manning would help co-host the 58th annual CMA Awards ceremony alongside country music superstars Luke Bryan and Lanie Wilson.

Manning is no stranger to co-hosting the event, as he co-hosted alongside Bryan in 2022 and 2023.

Manning is a noted country music fan. He has appeared at numerous Morgan Wallen concerts across the country, and went to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, a short drive from Nashville, home of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Manning has also previously showed his talents at leading music, as he was the first player in Tennessee history to lead the band in the university’s fight song, “Rocky Top.”

You can watch Bryan and Manning’s opening monologue from the 2023 CMA Awards below:

Tune into the 58th presentation of the CMA Awards on Nov. 20 on ABC.