Broncos DC Vance Joseph a 'steady, fundamentally sound coach'

The Denver Broncos‘ defense has had quite a turnaround since giving up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 last season.

Through five games this season, Denver has allowed 73 points and the defense ranks second in points allowed per game (14.6), third in total yards (271.2), third in sacks (19) and seventh in interceptions (five).

So, what led to the turnaround on defense?

“Vance has done a great job, he and his staff,” coach Sean Payton said earlier this week. “[It’s] hard to point to one thing relative to personnel because obviously there have been a number of personnel changes. I think we’ve gotten stronger in the front, and then I would say we’re better in the secondary. I would say that in a lot of areas.

“We’re getting really good play obviously from [Pat] Surtain and then [Riley] Moss on the other side. We’re getting good safety play, we’re stronger in the front. I think there’s probably anytime you have a turnaround maybe that we’ve seen to date, there’s probably a number of factors.”

Joseph deserves much of the credit for the defense’s success, and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has been full of praise for his counterpart.

“I love Vance,” Lombardi said last week. “He’s one of my all-time favorites. He’s another guy that doesn’t get caught up in the short term. After the Miami game last year, there was no panic in Vance. He knows what he’s doing. He’s been around.

“Certainly, whenever we’re not having success, we look at things and try to make adjustments. He’s just a steady, fundamentally sound coach. I never had any questions if this is where he was going to get the defense. He’s the best.”

Joseph and Co. will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.