What channel is Wisconsin vs. Rutgers? Kickoff time, TV channel for Badgers-Scarlet Knights

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) continue their 2024 season on Saturday with a road matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).

Here’s how to watch the game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is the Wisconsin-Rutgers game on? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Start time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

Wisconsin-Rutgers will be televised nationally on BTN in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Jeff Levering and Jake Butt will call the game from the booth with Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sidelines at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Where to watch Wisconsin-Rutgers on livestream

Streaming options for the game include Fox Sports and FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers predictions, picks, odds

Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 17: The Badgers are looking to build off of the momentum they built up against the Boilermakers, taking on a much tougher Rutgers defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally in points allowed per game. It’ll come down to Wisconsin’s defense versus Rutgers’ offense — and the Badgers are primed for a breakout game defensively.

ODDS: Rutgers favored by 1 1/2

O/U: 43 1/2

Wisconsin schedule 2024

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan (W, 28-14)

Sept. 7: vs. South Dakota (W, 27-13)

Sept. 14: vs. Alabama (L, 42-10)

Bye Week

Sept. 28: at USC (L, 38-21)

Oct. 5: vs. Purdue (W, 52-6)

Oct. 12: at Rutgers

Record: 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten)

Rutgers schedule 2024

Aug. 29: vs. Howard (W, 44-7)

Sept. 7: vs Akron (W, 49-17)

Bye Week

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech (W, 26-23)

Sept. 27: vs. Washington (W, 21-18)

Oct. 5: at Nebraska (L, 14-7)

Oct. 12: vs. Wisconsin

Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)

