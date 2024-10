What channel is Texas vs Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Rivalry

It’s finally game day for the Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

This will be the 120th meeting between the Longhorns and Sooners. The teams meet annually at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas’ Fair Park, which is roughly halfway between the two campuses.

Texas enters the game No. 1 in the country. This will also be the first time the teams meet as members of the SEC. The game could break records as the hottest in history.

After a two and a half game absence due to an oblique injury, Longhorns starting QB Quinn Ewers returns under center.

What time is Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners?

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT Location: The Cotton Bowl at Fair Park in Dallas, TX

What channel is Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners on today?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: ESPN+ or Fubo (Watch for free)

Texas vs. Oklahoma Weather Forecast

Kickoff Temp : 93 degrees

: 93 degrees High Temp: 96 degrees

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds

