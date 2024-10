Commanders and Ravens are a hot Week 6 ticket

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) host the Washington Commanders (4-1) in the NFL’s most-anticipated Week 6 game.

Baltimore and Washington’s home stadiums are less than 45 miles apart, and with both teams playing well, fans want in on the action.

According to @TickPick on X, the cheapest ticket before the season was $91. Now, the current get-in price for Sunday’s game is $302. That’s an over 200% increase in price in six weeks.

Much of the excitement for the game centers around the quarterbacks. Washington rookie Jayden Daniels already looks like a superstar, having led the Commanders to four straight wins. On the other side, the Ravens and two-time reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is off to another phenomenal start.

The current average ticket price over the past week is $379, making it the most expensive regular-season game in Baltimore franchise history.

It’s been a long time, but it appears Washington football is indeed back, led by Daniels.