Shohei Ohtani was SO mad at an umpire for interfering with a play that cost Dodgers an out

I honestly don’t know if I’ve ever seen Shohei Ohtani this emotional before, but given that it’s the playoffs and it’s the Japanese superstar’s first postseason in MLB, so you get it with all the pressure.

On Wednesday, he lost it over the third base umpire getting in the way of a fair ball from Teoscar Hernandez. That led to Ohtani getting thrown out while trying to score at the plate. Sure, the Los Angeles Dodgers ended up beating their rival San Diego Padres 8-0 to force a Game 5 in the NLDS, but no matter — Ohtani was IRATE, as you’ll see: