The Wilson Connection: Russell and Roman practicing with second-team

Fans were treated with one of the most beautiful sights of the Steelers’ 2024 season: Russell and Roman Wilson building on their chemistry, connecting with some nice throws in their practice with the Steelers second-team offense.

It was reported that while Russell Wilson was practicing in full for the first time in six weeks, Mike Tomlin would allow Justin Fields alone to practice with Pittsburgh’s first-team offense, in order to not ‘disrupt his preparation.’ Roman Wilson has also practiced in full for six straight practices, but is being deligated to second-team reps.

The wonderful Wilson duo will most likely have to prove themselves onto the field. However, Steelers fans can certainly get used to the sight of the Wilson to Wilson connection.

Could the Steelers offense use the assistance of the Wilsons in their Week 6 efforts against the Raiders? Pittsburgh looks to stop the two game losing streak as they travel to Las Vegas this Sunday, October 13th at 4:05 PM EST.