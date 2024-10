Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase reacts to apparent unexpected NFL fine

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t seem too happy about apparently receiving a fine letter this week as his team preps to play the New York Giants in Week 6.

Chase took to social media and posted the following message on Wednesday: “How i get fined for not doing nothing g ?”

No word on what Chase might have been fined for during the game. But fellow wideout Andrei Iosivas just went through a whole ordeal with the league before the NFL admitted his recent celebration wasn’t actually a violent gesture.

In Week 5, Chase posted one of the best performances of his career in the overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, catching 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll update if and when the nature of this apparent fine for Chase happens.

Update: Chase told reporters on Thursday that his fine letter pertains to a “violent gesture” he made, although he’s unsure of when it occurred.