CBS Sports gives Broncos 'A' grade after Week 5

The Denver Broncos are back on track.

Expectations are rising for the Broncos after they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 this past Sunday. Head coach Sean Payton is delivering on turning the culture around, guiding the Broncos to a 3-2 record as the first quarter of the season is over, and Bo Nix is showing mastery of Payton’s offenses, throwing for two touchdowns with a 70.4% completion rate in the win.

John Breech of CBS Sports grades each NFL team’s performance every week, and he gave the Broncos an “A” due to their Sunday performance.

This was Breech’s commentary on Denver this week:

The Broncos gave Patrick Surtain a $96 million extension before the start of the season and he showed why they’re paying him the the big bucks. Surtain had two interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six in the first quarter that started a run of 31 straight points for Denver. Offensively, Bo Nix had another efficient game. He’s not wowing anyone with this throws, but he’s not making many mistakes. He threw for 206 yards while totaling three touchdowns, including one on the ground. With three wins in a row, the Broncos are quietly starting to look like one of the better teams in the AFC.

This Sunday, let’s see if the Broncos can capitalize and improve to 4-2. They face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.