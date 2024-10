WNBA Finals: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

The Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty meet Thursday for Game 1 of the best-of-5 WNBA Finals. Tip-off at Target Center in Minneapolis is scheduled 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s WNBA odds around the Lynx vs. Liberty odds, and make our expert WNBA picks and predictions.

Regular-season series: Lynx won 2-1, and also won the Commissioner’s Cup June 25 at Barclays Center

The Lynx eased by the Connecticut Sun in 5 games in the WNBA Semifinals. Minnesota is 5-2 in the postseason, while going 4-3 against the spread (ATS), the Over has cashed in each of the past 3 playoff games, while going 5-2 in 7 outings.

The Liberty knocked off the 2-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals, while going 2-1-1 ATS in the series. The Over cashed in 3 of the 4 games against the Aces, while going 4-2 in the playoffs so far.

Not only did the Lynx win 2 of the 3 regular-season games, and the Commissioner Cup title game at Barclays Center, Minnesota was 3-1 ATS in those 4 games, while splitting the Over-Under 2-2.

New York is looking to secure its 1st WNBA championship, while Minnesota is seeking its record 5th title. The Liberty lost in 4 games in the WNBA Finals to the Aces last season, while the Lynx is making their 1st appearance in the Finals since besting the LA Sparks in 2017 for their 4th WNBA title.

Lynx at Liberty odds

Moneyline (ML) : Lynx +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Liberty -275 (bet $275 to win $100)

: Lynx +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Liberty -275 (bet $275 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Lynx +6.5 (-115) | Liberty -6.5 (-105)

: Lynx +6.5 (-115) | Liberty -6.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 160.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Lynx at Liberty picks and predictions

Prediction

Lynx 86, Liberty 81

The LYNX (+220) will net you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s totally worth a look.

Minnesota won not only won 2 of the 3 regular-season meetings, but it also won the Commissioner’s Cup title on the floor of the Liberty on June 25 by a 94-89 score as a 5.5-point underdog. In all 3 of Minnesota’s wins over New York, the Lynx were an underdog.

The LYNX +6.5 (-115) is a strong play in Game 1 if you’re a little more of a conservative bettor, and you just don’t want to roll the dice on Minnesota straight up.

The Liberty -6.5 (-105) is not only just 1-3 ATS in 4 meetings with Minnesota across all competitions, but New York is 3-2-1 ATS in 6 games in the playoffs. It hasn’t covered in consecutive games since Sept. 10-12 in a back-to-back set in Dallas.

OVER 160.5 (-115) is the best play in the series opener of the WNBA Finals.

The Over has cashed in 4 of the past 5 playoff games for the Liberty, including 3 straight home postseason contests.

The Lynx covered 3 of the final 4 games of the series against the Sun, while cashing high in 3 in a row.

