Commanders honor London Fletcher after tragic loss of his wife

London Fletcher should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We’ve made his case countless times and will continue to do so. These days, the former 16-year NFL veteran is part of the Washington Commanders’ radio broadcast team alongside Bram Weinstein and Logan Paulsen.

Sadly, Fletcher recently suffered a tremendous personal loss. His wife, Charne, died of cancer at only 50 years old. The Fletchers were married for 18 years and had three children together.

Fletcher was away from the Commanders for the last couple of games but returned to the broadcast booth during Sunday’s 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

After the game, Washington head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters honored the team legend and his children with the game ball.

The Commanders are riding high on the field with a 4-1 record, but they are doing everything else right, too. Fletcher is not only a team legend, but he’s also a current employee. It’s good to see the Commanders honoring him during such a difficult time.