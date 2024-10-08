Open in App
    5 best sales on Philadelphia Eagles gear during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

    By Nick Wojton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBPiN_0vySMKgK00

    Happy Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Eagles fans.

    The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to return from their bye week off and will face the Cleveland Browns soon… and just like the birds, Amazon Prime Day is back.

    Celebrate your Eagles fandom with Amazon’s October shopping holiday, Prime Big Deals Days of 2024. The deals began at 12:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 8 and last until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 9.

    Get your holiday shopping done early this year and save big while getting the perfect gift for the Philadelphia Eagles fan in your life, even if that person is you!

    Philadelphia Eagles Amazon Prime Day sales:

    Philadelphia Eagles Stainless Steel 30oz Tumbler

    Price: $23.79

    Savings: 15%

    Philadelphia Eagles Retro Logo Casual Hat

    Price: $25.49

    Savings: 15%

    Philadelphia Eagles Flannel Blanket

    Price: $24.70

    Savings: 30%

    Philadelphia Eagles Classic Crew Sock

    Price: $12.09

    Savings: 40%

    Philadelphia Eagles Team Helmet T-Shirt

    Price: $21.82

    Savings: 27%

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

