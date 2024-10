Watch: Commanders LG Nick Allegretti destroy Browns star Myles Garrett

The key to a Washington Commanders’ victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 was to stop, or at least slow down edge rusher Myles Garrett. The Commanders could not allow Garrett anywhere near star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Mission accomplished.

Not only did the Commanders dominate the Browns in a 34-13 win, but Garrett was held without a tackle in Sunday’s game. Garrett, arguably the NFL’s best defensive player, did not even register a statistic. And it’s not like Garrett didn’t play; he was on the field for 78% of the Browns’ defensive snaps.

Garrett worked against Washington left tackles Cornelius Lucas and Brandon Coleman, who continue to split time at that position. But on one play, Lucas received some help from left guard Nick Allegretti.

In his latest episode of “In the Trenches,” former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley highlights Allegretti’s physicality on this hit to Garrett in pass protection.

Garrett was the toughest matchup Washington’s offensive line has faced this season. And like in the previous four weeks, the Commanders’ O-Line won the battle in the trenches

Before the season, many believed the offensive line would be Washington’s Achilles’ heel, but so far, it’s a team strength.