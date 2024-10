New Orleans Saints running back officially ruled out vs. Chiefs

Kendre Miller will not suit up for the New Orleans Saints against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

There was an initial level of excitement when Dennis Allen announced Miller could return to practice. Alvin Kamara is performing phenomenally. He is, however, dealing with some injuries, and his workload isn’t helping matters. When looking around at the performance of the supporting cast, Klint Kubiak doesn’t have a choice but to ride Kamara.

There was hope and excitement around Miller possibly returning to take a few carries off Kamara’s plate. That hope will have to wait one more week.

The excitement around his return continued as he did return to practice this week. Unfortunately, emotions tapered as Miller was designated doubtful for the Monday night showdown versus the Chiefs. Now, he has been officially ruled out.

It’s important to note this is not a setback but rather a step in the return process. Miller practiced for the first time this week since July. His ramp up may take a week. His 21-day window is activated, so he’ll be back no later than the Week 8 game with the Los Angeles Chargers.