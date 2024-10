Former Georgia WR signs with the Giants

The Tennessean

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver and kick returner Kearis Jackson has signed with the New York Giants. Jackson signed with the Giants as a member of New York’s practice squad.

Jackson spent the 2023 NFL season with the Tennessee Titans. He returned six punts for 48 yards in two games. The Titans released Jackson ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

In a corresponding move, the Giants reached an injury settlement with former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who is now a tight end at the NFL level.

Jackson did not record any statistics in New York’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Giants are 2-3 to start the season.

Kearis Jackson will look to carve out a role with the Giants as a punt returner or receiver. Star Giants receiver Malik Nabers missed New York’s most recent game due to injury.

Jackson will wear No. 81 with the Giants.