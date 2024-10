Spartans target, 4-star SF to commit on Thursday

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball could be adding its first commit of the 2025 class later this week.

Four-star small forward Jordan Scott will reportedly announce his college decision on Thursday. College basketball recruiting insider Jake Weingarten reported the notable recruiting news on Monday. Scott will decide between Michigan State, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Scott ranks as the No. 11 small forward in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 52 overall prospect in the country.

Scott took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend and it reportedly went well. Jason Killop of On3 submitted a projection in favor of the Spartans to land Scott’s commitment following the visit.

