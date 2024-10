Kickboxing rival Artem Vakhitov downplays Alex Pereira's UFC 307 win over Khalil Rountree

Artem Vakhitov dismisses the notion that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is the best striker in MMA.

Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) retained his title by battering Khalil Rountree in Round 4 of Saturday’s UFC 307 main event at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Vakhitov (2-1), a former rival of Pereira’s in kickboxing, wasn’t as high on Pereira’s performance as everyone else was.

“I don’t think that he’s really good and the best striker because to have just one good punch, it doesn’t mean you’re a really good striker,” Vakhitov told Submission Radio.

“A real striker is someone who has a lot of combinations, very different opportunities. He’s just taught well: one punch and deliver in it. But it doesn’t mean having good distance and timing and other stuff. So I think he’s not a really good striker because of it.”

Vakhitov and Pereira fought twice in Glory Kickboxing in back-to-back bouts. Pereria won their first meeting by split decision at Glory 77 in January 2021. Vakhitov avenged that loss eight months later by majority decision at Glory 78.

Pereira said he doubts Vakhitov can recreate their kickboxing history in the UFC, but Vakhitov thinks otherwise. The 33-year-old will look to earn a UFC contract Tuesday when he meets Islem Masraf (3-0) at Dana White’s Contender Series 75 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“Yes, for sure I saw it, and he could say now whatever he wants. But the time will come, and he will change his opinion, I’m sure,” Vakhitov said. “Fighting in small gloves is a different sport. We have a very good and experienced team. For sure in the future, if the fight would happen, we would do everything to be ready for it.”

