Where does MSU land in latest Action Network bowl projections update?

The Register Guard

Michigan State football is heading to the Lone Star State in the latest bowl projections from the Action Network.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released his updated bowl projections on Monday, which included Michigan State. McMurphy has the Spartans landing in the Armed Forces Bowl playing against TCU.

Michigan State is in the midst of a three-game losing streak after a quick 3-0 start. At 3-3 overall, Michigan State will need to win at least three more games to qualify for a bowl game this year.

The Spartans are on a bye this week and will return to the field next week against Iowa. That matchup between the Spartans and Hawkeyes is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.

Click on the post below to see McMurphy’s complete bowl projections for this week:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on X @RobertBondy5.