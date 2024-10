Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC has officially announced both the kickoff times and TV channels for the conference’s highly-anticipated Week 8 slate, meaning that we now know when the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Tennessee Volunteers.

With the date of Saturday, October 19 already set, Alabama vs. Tennessee will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

This game is also one of multiple intriguing conference matchups during Week 8, and is set to be the first-of-two Top 10 SEC showdowns that Saturday. The other comes on ABC right after the Crimson Tide and Volunteers meet, as Texas hosts Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama and Tennessee will play the latest edition of “The Third Saturday in October” for the first time in Knoxville since the Volunteers broke their head-to-head losing streak against the Crimson Tide back in 2022.

Will the Crimson Tide now avenge that loss next Saturday to make it two-straight against their SEC rivals?