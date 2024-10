WATCH: Former Wisconsin fullback records game-winning touchdown vs. Patriots

Former Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold scored the game-winning touchdown for the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

The score arrived with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. With the Dolphins down 10-9 on the road, Ingold fielded a handoff from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and powered into the end zone to push his team ahead 15-10.

Ingold’s touchdown would prove the difference for Miami down the stretch. New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett would captain the Patriots into Miami’s territory during the final drive, but time expired before his team could reach the end zone.

Despite boasting a relatively quiet statistical output to open the 2024 season, Ingold’s impact as one of the NFL’s premier fullbacks is unquestionable. He notched his first career Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 and serves as a versatile weapon on a team littered with speedsters on the outside.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native is now responsible for 27 total yards and one touchdown this season. Miami will play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20, following a bye week this weekend.

Ingold, who earned team captain designation before the start of the season, departed UW in 2018 after four seasons with the Badgers. While at UW, he accounted for 103 carries, 343 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 51 total appearances.