WATCH: Former Wisconsin linebacker records his second pick-six of 2024 season

Former Wisconsin Badgers and current Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recorded his second pick-six of the 2024 season on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

Van Ginkel, who is one of several former UW stars currently playing in the NFL at the linebacker position, picked off four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers late in the first quarter of the Vikings’ Week 5 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

On a third-down play, Van Ginkel intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Garrett Wilson and took it 63 yards back to the end zone. The score pushed Minnesota ahead 10-0. Rodgers ended with three interceptions, and Minnesota ultimately prevailed 23-17.

Van Ginkel walked off the gridiron with the pick-six, one tackle, one pass deflection and one quarterback hit. He now leads the NFL in interceptions returned for touchdowns with two.

Here is the entire play and call from across the pond:

With the win, Minnesota improved to an NFL-best 5-0 on the 2024 season. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit has allowed 17 points or fewer in four of those victories. Thanks to Van Ginkel, it has also scored 14.