NFL insider suggests possible QB change for Patriots in Week 6

The New England Patriots might be considering a change at quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Perhaps that change could come as soon as Sunday with rookie quarterback Drake Maye potentially starting against the Houston Texans.

Jacoby Brissett has been the starter for the Patriots through the first five weeks of the season. Maye has seen action briefly this season, appearing in the Week 3 meeting with the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. He went 4-of-8 passing for 22 yards in the game.

The Patriots are coming off a 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Frustrations are boiling over with the offensive unit, and it needs a major shake-up to get back on track.

“Based off HC Jerod Maye’s tone and answers at today’s press conference, as well as other sources, a QB change could soon be coming to New England, with rookie first-round pick Drake Maye potentially starting Sunday vs. the Texans,” Schefter posted on Instagram.

A change could create the spark needed at the quarterback position for New England. Whether the Patriots have an offense capable of supporting a rookie quarterback remains to be seen.