Watch: Kyler Murray signals he’s going to score from 40 yards away

Former Oklahoma Sooners Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray had one of the plays of the day on Sunday during week five of the NFL season.

Murray and his Arizona Cardinals were heavy underdogs on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, who won the NFC last season. But in an NFC West division rivalry game, it was Arizona who came out on top, winning 24-23.

The play of Murray was obviously a huge factor in the upset win, and one play in particular stood out.

A little over a minute into the game, Murray called his own number and took off with the football, darting through the San Francisco defense. With green grass in front of him, one of the most unique athletes at the quarterback position in the entire league “called his shot” from the 40-yard line, knowing no one was going to be able to catch up to him. The play put Arizona on top 7-0. It was one of many great plays from Murray on the day, and certainly was reminiscent of a few of his great breakaway runs back in his 2018 season at Oklahoma.

Murray went 19 of 30 for 195 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran seven times for 83 yards and and that 50-yard sprint to help the Cardinals improve their record to 2-3.