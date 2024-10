Kay Adams praises Pat Surtain, says Broncos will make NFL playoffs

The Denver Broncos are above .500; who would have thought it? Sean Payton’s master plan to change the culture of the Broncos is coming together.

The Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 on Sunday, improving their record to 3-2 and looking like a winning franchise again.

Unbothered by a sideline spat with Payton, Bo Nix finished 19-of-27 for 206 yards and two touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes. He also rushed for a touchdown.

With Nix improving and falling into place within Payton’s offense, it prompted Kay Adams, via her Up & Adams weekday show, to make a bold claim about Denver’s postseason outlook and star cornerback Pat Surtain.

“There’s no debate here. This is the best corner in the NFL… this is our Darrelle Revis,” Adams said. “And Two things: The Broncos are going to the playoffs. And they have the best corner in the game, they have the best corner of our generation.”

Adams may not be far off, with Nix already showing some mastery of Payton’s offense and Surtain and the defense playing at an elite level. Can they sustain the momentum as the Broncos attempt to go 4-2 against the Los Angeles Chargers next week? We shall see.

Check out Kay Adams’ entire clip on the Broncos below.