Kayla Harrison admits to 'peeing blood' week before UFC 307, 'just not built to weigh 135 pounds'

In reflecting on her performance at UFC 307, Kayla Harrison reached a straightforward assessment.

“It definitely wasn’t my best night in the cage,” Harrison said Monday in an interview with TMZ.

Although Ketlen Vieira made Harrison bleed for the first time in her career, the former two-time PFL champion still managed to dominate their women’s bantamweight bout on the mat, en route to a unanimous decision by scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Harrison wasn’t exactly her best, but she might’ve had a good reason.

“I don’t like to make excuses, but I had to go to the hospital the week before,” Harrison said. “I was, like, peeing blood. There was some stuff going on. I don’t like to make excuses, but I definitely wasn’t my best inside the cage Saturday night. I know I can be better and grow from it.”

Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told MMA reporter Kevin Iole that they made UFC officials aware of the situation prior to UFC 307. Harrison didn’t provide further details as to why she was “peeing blood” and taking antibiotics one week before the fight.

Harrison spent the first six years of her career competing as a PFL lightweight at 155 pounds. With the UFC not offering a women’s lightweight or featherweight division, Harrison has been forced to fight 20 pounds lighter than her normal weight in order to fulfill her UFC dream.

Harrison admits it’s already taken a toll after just two weight cuts for wins against Holly Holm and now Vieira. For that reason, she’d like “a little bit of time off” as a likely title shot with new champ Julianna Peña is up next.

“I need to take a little bit of time off just because of the weight cut and the process that it is for my body,” Harrison said. “I’m not built for – I’m just not built to weigh 135 pounds. Anytime I get under the 150s, it’s not pleasant. …

“The first time was fear of, like, ‘Can I do it?’ This time it was fear of, like, ‘Oh God, I have to do it’ – the anticipation. But I’m blessed. I have such a good team.”

