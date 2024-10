Eagles open Ainias Smith's 21-day practice window

The Eagles just announced that rookie wide receiver Ainias Smith will return to practice after the team opened his 21-day practice window.

Smith was placed on injured reserve after consulting with team physicians.

A player clearly on the roster bubble before his injury, Smith missed about five and a half weeks, protecting the former Texas A&M star from potentially being waived and claimed by another team.

Smith caught six of nine targets for 36 yards in the Eagles’ 26-3 preseason loss to the Vikings. He also returned one punt for 14 yards.

The 2024 fifth-round pick should push for slot reps on offense and the punt returner role on special teams for the Eagles in the future, but his present-day scenario will involve learning the NFL game.