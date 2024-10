Eagles open Sydney Brown's 21-day practice window

The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, and with 13 straight games to play, a talented second-year safety is set to join the lineup.

Philadelphia announced that Sydney Brown would have his 21-day practice window opened after he missed the four games of the season with a torn ACL.

Brown finished his rookie season with five starts in 13 games played, registering 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defended, and a 99-yard interception return against the Cardinals.

He’ll now compete for a key role in Vic Fangio’s revamped defense.