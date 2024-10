Notre Dame wasn’t just preparing for Stanford during its bye, two other teams also

While you may have been expecting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team to just have its focus on this weekends game against the Stanford Cardinal, it is the wrong assessment.

During head coach Marcus Freeman’s Monday press conference, he explained that not only were the Irish getting ready for Stanford, they also were preparing to face the triple-option attacks of both Army and Navy.

Yes, these games aren’t coming up soon, with the Midshipmen coming to South Bend at the end of this month and the Knights on the second to last weekend of November.

While this might seem like it’s way too early to be getting ready for the two service academy’s, they both run offenses that typically aren’t run by the majority of teams the Irish face. It makes plenty of sense to do this during a bye week, as the extra practice time won’t really cut into the prep for Stanford.

Sep 21, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) scores atouchdown during the second half Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

