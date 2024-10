Broncos PFF grades: Best, worst players from win over Raiders

Following the Denver Broncos‘ impressive 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Pro Football Focus has released grades for each player.

PFF grades players on a 0 (worst) to 100 (best) scale. Check out the best and worst of Week 5 below.

Best Offensive Players

OT Garett Bolles : 79.5

: 79.5 RB Javonte Williams : 78.6

: 78.6 WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey : 70.2

: 70.2 WR Marvin Mims : 68.9

: 68.9 TE Adam Trautman: 68.5

Williams had another productive game after impressing last week. Quarterback Bo Nix (66.5) received the seventh-best grade on offense.

Best Defensive Players

CB Pat Surtain : 92.0

: 92.0 DL D.J. Jones : 84.3

: 84.3 DL Malcolm Roach : 80.8

: 80.8 CB Riley Moss : 80.1

: 80.1 OLB Jonathon Cooper: 74.3

No surprise that Surtain was the team’s best-graded player after he grabbed two interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six. Moss also recorded his first career interception and Denver’s defensive line dominated up front.

Worst Offensive Players

TE/FB Nate Adkins : 44.7

: 44.7 C Alex Forsyth : 48.0

: 48.0 TE Lucas Krull : 53.1

: 53.1 WR Troy Franklin : 54.8

: 54.8 FB Michael Burton: 58.8

PFF clearly didn’t like the performance of the fullbacks on Sunday. Franklin ending up near the bottom of the list isn’t a surprise after he dropped what would have been a touchdown.

Worst Defensive Players

OLB Dondrea Tillman : 44.1

: 44.1 DL Jordan Jackson : 49.4

: 49.4 OLB Jonah Elliss : 52.1

: 52.1 CB Ja’Quan McMillian : 53.3

: 53.3 DB P.J. Locke: 54.7

Locke was likely dinged for failing to break up a pass on what ended up being a Brock Bowers touchdown to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. He bounced back after that.

Special Teams

ST Levelle Bailey : 73.4

: 73.4 LS Mitchell Fraboni : 65.4

: 65.4 R Marvin Mims : 61.6

: 61.6 K Wil Lutz : 64.4 (FG) 60.0 (KO)

: 64.4 (FG) 60.0 (KO) P Riley Dixon: 73.5

You can view grades for every player on the paid version of PFF’s website.