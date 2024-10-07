Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Tennessee-Alabama

The Third Saturday in October will be contested between Tennessee and Alabama on Oct. 19 at Neyland Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference announced game times for Week 8.

Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. ABC will televise the SEC matchup.

Tennessee enters Week 7 having defeated Chattanooga, North Carolina State, Kent State and Oklahoma. The Vols’ only loss was at Arkansas last week.

Alabama has defeated Western Kentucky, South Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia, while also losing at Vanderbilt.

Josh Heupel is 1-2 versus Alabama as the Vols’ head coach since 2021. Tennessee defeated the Crimson Tide, 52-49, at Neyland Stadium in 2022.