    Chiefs Andy Reid teaches Patrick Mahomes the ‘Bundle Rooski’ in the latest State Farm commercial

    By Ed Easton Jr.,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aerDs_0vxemEF300

    Fans have looked forward to the entertaining State Farm commercials starring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid for the past few seasons.

    Chiefs Kingdom has been watching the duo dominate on the field for three Super Bowl titles and show their fun side off the field with State Farm. They are taking their games to the next level off the field through a hilarious brand new commercial, ‘Bundle Rooski.’

    Reid once again steals the show with his performance stretching out the way ‘Bundle Rooski’ is said during his brief lesson with Mahomes and Jake from State Farm. The NFL’s oldest head coach seems more than comfortable acting in a comedy setting, although he’s all business on the football field, getting his team ready for another postseason run.

    Bundling is the foundation of the State Farm football season campaign this year. It focuses on everything from bundling football to bringing unexpected and iconic talent, reinforcing how bundling home and auto with the State Farm Personal Price Plan can help customers secure affordable coverage.

    For more information, check out statefarm.com

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    SAT4567
    1d ago
    😂🤣😂🤣😂
    Rain Hell from Above
    1d ago
    Outstanding!! hahaha
    View all comments
