Robert Griffin III calls Lamar Jackson the greatest dual-threat QB ever

Remember all that angst and depression that accompanied the 0-2 start, Baltimore Ravens fans? Well, that’s all evaporated into oblivion now, as the Ravens have won three straight and are now atop the AFC North division standings at 3-2.

The most recent victory, a 41-38 overtime affair at Cincinnati, was about as exciting as possible. It included an actual “play of the year” nominee in Lamar Jackson’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely.

Chris Rose, host of NFL Network’s Gameday Highlights, already deemed it the play of the year.

Like everyone else who saw it, Rose was extremely impressed by this play, including former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

After watching Jackson stiff-arm the Bengals star DE Sam Hubbard, elude Germaine Pratt, and throw a dime to tight end Isaiah Likely, RG3 was utterly wowed.

Griffin was moved to crown Jackson as the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time.

It won’t be long before Jackson has all the quarterback-rushing records to himself and thus possesses all the stats to validate RG3’s claim further.

Cam Newton himself agrees with this position. In the meantime, Jackson might be on the pace to earn his third NFL MVP award this season. That was entirely on display yesterday.