WATCH: Derrick Henry calls Lamar Jackson the best QB in the NFL

Quarterback Lamar Jackson reminded everyone why he is a two-time MVP with his dominant performance in the Baltimore Ravens’ overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Jackson went blow for blow with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, completing 26 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 55 yards on the ground.

Jackson made one of the wildest plays you will ever see from a quarterback in the fourth quarter. Trailing by 10, Jackson recovered from a fumbled snap to scramble towards the sideline while stiff-arming defensive end Sam Hubbard before throwing back across the field for an improbable touchdown to tight end Isaiah Likely between Cincinnati defenders in the endzone.

Running back Derrick Henry crashed Jackson’s post-game interview to let everyone know how he felt about his new quarterback, proclaiming him “the best quarterback in the league.”

Henry ended the game in overtime with a 51-yard run to set up a 24-yard field goal for Justin Tucker after being held in check on the ground for much of the day. The two dynamic superstars have meshed as well as the Ravens could have hoped so far through the season’s first five games.