Titans designate LB Cedric Gray to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans are back in the building after their bye week preparing for a Week 6 battle with the Indianapolis Colts.

While all eyes will be on quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (elbow), there will be another player trying to get back from injury that may fly under the radar.

Rookie linebacker Cedric Gray will be back on the field after opening the season on injured reserve (IR) due to a shoulder injury. This opens a three-week practice window before the team has to decide his status for the rest of the season.

The fourth-round selection out of North Carolina could add depth to the inside linebacker group if he can return from what was said to be a nerve-related injury.

The Titans have no need to rush Gray back from injury with a solid inside linebacker room headlined by Ernest Jones IV and Kenneth Murray Jr. They also have Jack Gibbens, Luke Gifford, Otis Reese IV, and fellow rookie James Williams on their active roster.

An official update on Gray and the other injured Titans players will be on Wednesday when the team releases their first official Week 6 injury report.