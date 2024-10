Falcons wide receiver on pace for second 1,000-yard season of career

Entering the 2024 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons faced questions about their wide receiver depth behind Drake London. After five games, it’s clear those concerns were overblown and Thursday’s 36-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided plenty of evidence.

London may have led the team with 12 catches for 154 receiving yards, but the Falcons had five players finish the game with at least 66 receiving yards in Week 5. Darnell Mooney had nine catches for 105 and two touchdowns. KhaDarel Hodge scored a walk-off 45-yard touchdown in overtime. Ray-Ray McCloud has also been a nice addition to the slot.

While London has a team-leading 32 catches for 354 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Mooney has more than held his own as Atlanta’s No. 2 option on offense.

The former Bears wideout has 24 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games. Mooney is on pace for 81 catches for 1,122 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It would be the second 1,000-yard season of his five-year NFL career.

The former fifth-round pick out of Tulane thrived during his first two seasons in Chicago. After a 631-yard rookie campaign, Mooney posted 1,055 receiving yards in his sophomore season.

Mooney struggled with the Bears over the next two seasons as the team transitioned to Justin Fields at quarterback. In 2022, his production dropped to 493 receiving yards before posting a career-low 414 yards in 2023.

The Falcons needed a quality No. 2 wide receiver who could create separation and signed Mooney over the offseason. That move may have saved the 26-year-old’s career while simultaneously helping Atlanta climb out of mediocrity.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has trusted Mooney in key moments all season. In Week 5, Cousins targeted the wide receiver twice on fourth down, leading to two fourth-down conversions. Thus far in 2024, Mooney and London have been one of the NFL’s elite wide receiver duos.

The Falcons offense will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 when they face the Carolina Panthers (1-4) on the road at Bank of America Stadium.