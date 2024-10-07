Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Here's the (very legit) reason why Utah native Tony Finau is skipping the inaugural Black Desert Championship

    By Adam Schupak,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2Rfo_0vxbOsB000

    With the PGA Tour headed to the Beehive State for the first time in more than 60 years, the organizers of the inaugural Black Desert Championship decided to trot out as many Utah natives as they could – from Tour members Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn to 65-year-old veteran Jay Don Blake, who is expected to make his fond farewell from the game after his 500th start. (Current BYU golfer Zac Jones and former Cougar stars Peter Kuest and Mike Weir, not long after his role as International Team captain at the Presidents Cup, also are representing in Ivins, Utah, as is 18-year-old Utahn Kihe Akina, who is making his Tour debut, and Dustin Volk, who qualified through the Utah PGA Section.)

    But one local product is missing – world No. 24 and fan-favorite Tony Finau isn’t teeing it up this week. Even though his status for next season is locked up and he technically has nothing to gain (other than further lining his pockets, which added more than $5.7 million to date this year in official earnings), he’s a shoo-in to play a Tour event in his own backyard, no, and bring some much-needed star power to the brand-spanking new event?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VH4Nj_0vxbOsB000
    The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars are headed to the PGA Jr. League 13-and-under championship.

    Well, it turns out Finau has a legit excuse and he doesn’t need a doctor’s slip for it. Finau, 35, is the assistant coach for the PGA Junior League’s Thanksgiving Point All-Stars, which are competing in the 13-and-under division of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. Finau has a conflict with coaching duties – his 12-year-old son Jraice is a member of the team – and will be in Frisco, Texas at Fields Ranch West, Oct. 10-13.

    “It was a tough decision but it really wasn’t a decision at all,” Finau told Golfweek at the Presidents Cup two weeks ago. “I’m committed to being a coach and I’ve got to help coach the team.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWxBF_0vxbOsB000
    Tony Finau reacts after a putt on the first green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

    The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars also include Nicklaus Miller, grandson of Hall of Famer and former NBC lead analyst Johnny Miller, who recently qualified for the National Finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National.

    The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars took care of the Bend Bombers 1 All-Star Team, 11-1, in match play on Sept. 8 to advance to the finals in Frisco. Jraice Finau got the Utah team off to a fast start when he chipped in for eagle on the first hole. The team, led by Coach Tele Wightman, PGA, returns to the championship after finishing as runners-up in 2023. This hasn’t been fact-checked but going out on a limb to say there aren’t too many other Jr. League teams with a six-time Tour winner and member of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team who serves as an assistant coach.

    So, the Black Desert Championship will make its debut without one of its favorite sons but the tournament is signed up for the next four years. Hopefully, Finau will be able to bring his many talents to the lone pro event in his home state before too long.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Photos: PGA journeyman Jay Don Blake through the years
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group20 hours ago
    Black Desert Championship 2024 odds and picks to win
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Monday qualifiers for PGA Tour event were accidentally allowed into field
    Golf Digest1 day ago
    Gymnast Olivia Dunne In Tight Shorts Receives ‘Embarrassing’ Comments
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Prize money, TV coverage, field and more: Everything you need to know for the 2024 Black Desert Championship
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    PHOTO: Daughter Of Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Causes Major Stir On Social Media By Posting Kissing Selfie With SMU Cheerleader
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    VIDEO: New Aerial Footage Shows “Devastation” At John Daly’s House As Golfing Icon Suffers “Total Loss” After Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports4 days ago
    What Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said about Ohio State postgame
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Woman orders lettuce wrap but can't believe her eyes when she finally receives her meal
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Video of Manny Machado's throw to Dodgers dugout that Dave Roberts called 'unsettling' had MLB fans so confused
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    ESPN ranks Alabama basketball No. 2 in preseason Top 25
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group6 hours ago
    Yellowstone coyote clearly visible, but can you spot the other critter?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    A six-year-old girl was kidnapped 30 years ago. Hair found in a truck has finally led to a suspect
    The Independent4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today22 minutes ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Missing Montana woman's phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat hours after vanishing
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Why do the Padres wear a 'PS' heart patch on their jerseys?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Mark Cuban drunkenly bought lifetime American Airlines flight pass for $125,000 — ‘and then I upgraded it’
    New York Post6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Here's what SP+ predicts for Florida at Tennessee in Week 7
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Trump Gets Unhinged, Even for Him, Over Kamala Harris ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Leader denied ‘unreasonable’ free drop on 72nd hole after bizarre TIO rules debate
    Golf.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Pros and Cons of Jazz New Starting Lineup
    Utah Jazz On SI1 day ago
    Tennessee's all time results against Florida
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group9 hours ago
    Bo Nix had a funny reaction to his sideline beef with Sean Payton
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy