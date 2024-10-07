Here's the (very legit) reason why Utah native Tony Finau is skipping the inaugural Black Desert Championship

With the PGA Tour headed to the Beehive State for the first time in more than 60 years, the organizers of the inaugural Black Desert Championship decided to trot out as many Utah natives as they could – from Tour members Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn to 65-year-old veteran Jay Don Blake, who is expected to make his fond farewell from the game after his 500th start. (Current BYU golfer Zac Jones and former Cougar stars Peter Kuest and Mike Weir, not long after his role as International Team captain at the Presidents Cup, also are representing in Ivins, Utah, as is 18-year-old Utahn Kihe Akina, who is making his Tour debut, and Dustin Volk, who qualified through the Utah PGA Section.)

But one local product is missing – world No. 24 and fan-favorite Tony Finau isn’t teeing it up this week. Even though his status for next season is locked up and he technically has nothing to gain (other than further lining his pockets, which added more than $5.7 million to date this year in official earnings), he’s a shoo-in to play a Tour event in his own backyard, no, and bring some much-needed star power to the brand-spanking new event?

The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars are headed to the PGA Jr. League 13-and-under championship.

Well, it turns out Finau has a legit excuse and he doesn’t need a doctor’s slip for it. Finau, 35, is the assistant coach for the PGA Junior League’s Thanksgiving Point All-Stars, which are competing in the 13-and-under division of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship. Finau has a conflict with coaching duties – his 12-year-old son Jraice is a member of the team – and will be in Frisco, Texas at Fields Ranch West, Oct. 10-13.

“It was a tough decision but it really wasn’t a decision at all,” Finau told Golfweek at the Presidents Cup two weeks ago. “I’m committed to being a coach and I’ve got to help coach the team.”

The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars also include Nicklaus Miller, grandson of Hall of Famer and former NBC lead analyst Johnny Miller, who recently qualified for the National Finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National.

The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars took care of the Bend Bombers 1 All-Star Team, 11-1, in match play on Sept. 8 to advance to the finals in Frisco. Jraice Finau got the Utah team off to a fast start when he chipped in for eagle on the first hole. The team, led by Coach Tele Wightman, PGA, returns to the championship after finishing as runners-up in 2023. This hasn’t been fact-checked but going out on a limb to say there aren’t too many other Jr. League teams with a six-time Tour winner and member of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team who serves as an assistant coach.

So, the Black Desert Championship will make its debut without one of its favorite sons but the tournament is signed up for the next four years. Hopefully, Finau will be able to bring his many talents to the lone pro event in his home state before too long.