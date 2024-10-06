Open in App
    What channel is Commanders vs. Browns on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 5 game

    By Bryan Manning,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44P3od_0vwJowZl00

    The Washington Commanders (3-1) host the Cleveland Browns (1-3) in Week 5 action from Northwest Stadium. The Commanders are looking for their fourth consecutive win, while the Browns look to avoid a three-game losing streak.

    Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels enters Sunday’s game, completing 82.1% of his passes for 897 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

    On the other sideline, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson’s struggles have reached the three-year mark since his trade to the Browns.

    Here’s how to watch the Commanders game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Commanders vs. Browns game on today? Time, TV schedule

    TV Channel: FOX

    Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Commanders vs. Browns will be broadcast regionally on FOX in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Jason Benetti and Greg Olsen will call the game from the booth at State Farm Stadium, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

    Where to watch Commanders vs. Browns on livestream

    Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    For FUBO:

    Watch Commanders vs. Browns live on Fubo (free trial)

    Commanders vs. Browns predictions, picks, odds

    Commanders 27, Browns 17: In previewing this game ahead of the season, you’d probably look at things much differently. The Browns were coming off a playoff berth and the Commanders selected second overall in the 2024 NFL draft. However, Washington is a completely different team in 2024. From GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn to the players, it’s a new day for the Commanders. Washington will control this game from start to finish, but will have its hands full trying to block Myles Garrett. Expect another strong performance from Daniels and a Commanders’ win.

    ODDS: Commanders by 3 points

    O/U: 43.5

    All NFL Odds via BetMGM.

    Commanders schedule 2024

    • Sept. 8: at Tampa Bay (L, 37-20)
    • Sept. 15: New York Giants (W, 21-18)
    • Sept. 23: at Cincinnati (W, 38-33)
    • Sept. 29: at Arizona (W, 42-14)
    • Oct. 6: Cleveland
    • Record: 3-1

    Browns schedule 2024

    • Sept. 8: Dallas (L, 33-17)
    • Sept. 15: at Jacksonville (W, 18-13)
    • Sept. 22: New York Giants (L, 21-15)
    • Sept. 29: at Las Vegas (L, 20-16)
    • Oct. 6: at Washington
    • Record: 1-3

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

