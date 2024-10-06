Veteran Chiefs running back listed as ‘Doubtful’ for Week 5 game vs. Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs have few players dealing with playable injuries while practicing this week ahead of Monday Night Football.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Saturday to reveal the final injury report before Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) will be listed as doubtful but had a good week of practice; good to get back in the swing of things,” said Reid. “Mecole (Hardman) practiced today. I mentioned that, (he’s) questionable. Mike Danna did practice today, he did good.”

“Look forward to the opportunity to play the Saints. They have a good football team and are well-coached. Our guys had a good week of practice, and I look forward to bringing them in here to GEH Field at Arrowhead Stadium. So (it) should be a heck of an atmosphere and a great game.”

The listed improvement of defensive lineman Mike Danna after missing last week’s game with a calf injury is a welcome site before Monday. The Saints have already announced multiple players as OUT due to various injuries, including Taysom Hill, Willie Gay, Cesar Ruiz, Shane Lemieux, and Payton Turner.