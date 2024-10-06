Open in App
    Jameson Williams fined for his post-TD dunk

    By Jeff Risdon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000sR1_0vwGPdVi00

    Jameson Williams scored an electrifying touchdown in Detroit’s win over Seattle. Williams celebrated the long TD on Monday night by dunking the football over the Ford Field goalpost.

    Unfortunately, that act is a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. It was penalized during the game, and now it’s earned Williams a fine from the NFL. “Jamo” was fined $14,069 by the league for using a prop to celebrate. The fines get announced every Saturday.

    Williams appeared to be honoring Lions legend Calvin Johnson, who was celebrated during halftime of the game. Johnson was known for his post-TD dunks during his Hall-of-Fame career in Detroit.

