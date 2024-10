Commanders vs. Browns: Week 5 staff picks and predictions

Can the Washington Commanders (3-1) extend their three-game winning streak Sunday against the Cleveland Browns (1-3)?

Washington is favored against the Browns, who have lost two in a row in a battle of teams going in opposite directions. The two quarterbacks in this game mirror their teams. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and has looked unstoppable through four games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson can thank his contract for still being the Browns’ starter.

So, who wins?

It’s time for our weekly staff picks and predictions for Week 5.

Bryan Manning

It seemed like the odds were stacked against Washington last week against Arizona. A short week, a cross-country trip and a game against a competitive up-and-coming opponent. The Commanders defeated the Cardinals 42-14. What can they do for an encore? While I don’t think this one gets that out of hand, I believe Washington wins. The Commanders are the better team right now and have the better quarterback. Cleveland’s defense has yet to play at its 2023 level yet, and Washington’s offense is playing at an elite level.

Commanders 27, Browns 17

Ivan Lambert

The Commanders are facing a Browns team that, like the Giants, Bengals and Cardinals, all have only one win thus far. The Washington offense has been nothing less than terrific the last two weeks.

The Browns pass defense is 7th best in yards allowed per play and 4th in passing touchdowns allowed. However, defending the run, the Browns are not nearly as effective. They are 21st in yards allowed per rushing attempt and 20th in rushing defense efficiency.

Contrast that with the Commanders being 2nd in offensive rushing efficiency.

So, look for the Commanders plan, starting out, to run the ball often.

Commanders 24, Browns 17

Serena Burks

Jayden Daniels looks unstoppable as the Commanders prepare to host the Browns, and the Browns are struggling. I don’t expect this to be much of a contest, honestly. The Commanders will handle business on Sunday.

Commanders 42, Browns 10