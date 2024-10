Giants activate Matthew Adams from IR, elevate two from practice squad

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Just days after opening his practice window, the Giants activated linebacker Matthew Adams from injured reserve (IR). He will see action on Sunday, largely as part of the special teams unit.

In order to clear space for Adams on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived linebacker Benton Whitley.

Whitley is likely to return to the practice squad.

Additionally, with rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) and running back Devin Singletary (groin) ailing, the Giants elevated wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and rookie running back Dante Miller from their reserve unit.

For both Hodgins and Miller, this is their first standard elevation this season. They have two remaining.

Given Miller’s activation, it strongly indicates that Singletary will be inactive against the Seahawks on Sunday. He is currently listed as doubtful.

Nabers had previously been ruled out.