Jets DL Quinnen Williams hypes up Sam Darnold ahead of their matchup

Quinnen Williams knows what Sam Darnold felt when he was drafted highly by the New York Jets. Williams was drafted in 2019, a year after Sam Darnold, so he got to know the now-former Jets quarterback for some time.

That bond hasn’t been broken despite their career paths separating, and now they find themselves as opponents on Sunday. Williams couldn’t help himself when asked about his former teammate despite their upcoming matchup.

“I think he’s doing a great job. He’s playing out of his mind right now, he’s balling right now, he’s doing a lot of great things. I was here with him for a couple of years. Super excited to go against him, it’s gonna be a great challenge.”

Williams has become an All-Pro player and has been rewarded by the franchise with a four-year, $96 million extension. Of course, Sam Darnold wasn’t as lucky, but when one plays at a higher level, what can you expect?

Perhaps with a strong 2024 season, one that has already started at an MVP level for Darnold, he, too, can join Williams in the contract department.