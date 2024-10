Pat Surtain wishes Broncos would wear throwback uniform more often

The Denver Broncos are breaking out their beautiful throwback uniform for this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many Broncos fans have called for Denver to make the throwback look the team’s primary uniform, and it sounds like star cornerback Pat Surtain is on board with that idea.

“They’re tight,” Surtain said Wednesday. “I’m not going to lie, they’re my favorite uniform combo for sure. It sucks that we can only wear them twice this year. I wish we could wear it more times, but I have to come out swaggy this week, put something together for sure.”

The Broncos are allowed to wear alternate/throwback uniforms up to three times per season. Denver is using one of those three games to wear an alternate navy jersey with a white helmet, leaving just two games for the throwback uniform (here’s the full uniform schedule).

“I love the uniform,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of the throwbacks. “It’s what I grew up watching. [With] the players, I don’t know if it creates a different energy [but], more importantly, the timing is good for the players that we’re honoring that they wore that uniform.”

Denver will host former players at Alumni Weekend on Sunday. The throwback uniform was inspired by the 1977 team that reached the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, and those players have been invited to Empower Field at Mile High for the Raiders game.

The team will also honor linebacker linebacker Randy Gradishar for his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the team will recognize safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms for their selection to the Broncos Ring of Fame.

“I think they’re awesome,” quarterback Bo Nix said of the throwbacks. “I think any time you can pay a little tribute to former teams that have come before you and have kind of laid the foundation for the opportunity that you have, I think that’s really important. It’s fun to wear throwbacks. I think that’s always a neat thing that teams are able to do, and ours are pretty cool.”

Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also a big fan of the throwback look, and he’s eager to get a win against the division-rival Raiders while wearing the uniform.

“You’ve seen them. They’re sweet!” Sutton said. “I’m looking forward to Sunday and putting the threads on. The helmets already look — the helmets are some good eye candy for sure. They’re going to be nice. I’m looking forward to wearing them, but the thing that is going to be even more exciting and make the moment even more fulfilled is if we go out there and get a win.

“A divisional win at that. That would make it even more special of a moment. Bringing the throwbacks back, but to get a win and a divisional win at home in them, that moment would be very satisfying.”

Sunday’s game will be regionally televised on Fox. The Broncos are considered favorites at home this week.