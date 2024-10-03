Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    After 'a lot of damage' due to Hurricane Helene, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley gives status update for 2025 Masters

    By Riley Hamel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2xKk_0vt2F58p00
    Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Hurricane Helene swept through the southern part of the country last week, leaving behind an extensive amount of damage to several states. The home of the Masters — Augusta, Georgia — was one of the thousands of communities affected by the natural disaster. On Saturday, Augusta National Golf Club released a statement regarding the status of the golf course.

    “Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene. We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club,” wrote club Chairman Fred Ridley. “In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected.”

    Ridley is in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Taiheiyo Club, where the winner will earn an invitation to play in the 2025 Masters and British Open.

    While meeting with the media, Ridley touched on a few things regarding the condition of Augusta National, including whether or not the course would be ready for April.

    “As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was,” he said according to Golf Digest. “… There was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running.”

    He added that the club will be up and running “sooner rather than later.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ajoe_0vt2F58p00
    Scottie Scheffler gives a thumbs up to the crowd after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network)

    As for the year’s first major being played as scheduled …

    “The Masters will be held … on the dates it’s scheduled to be held,” Ridley said.

    The first round of the Masters is scheduled for April 10.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Basket of Deplorables
    1d ago
    The hallowed grounds of the Augusta National. In short order it’ll be “like it never happened”. Not new flowers, bushes & trees, full grown. Watched many a full grown 30’ or more tree be hauled in on an 18 wheeler flatbed.
    CoolBreeze
    1d ago
    democrats have let in 10 million illegals in the past 3 1/2 years. Thats 20 million hands we can use to pick through rubble in decimated areas and plant grass and trees at Augusta.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Drone footage shows extensive damage to Augusta National Golf Club's Magnolia Lane caused by Hurricane Helene
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Aerial footage shows Asheville, North Carolina before and after Helene's devastation
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Exclusive photos reveal golf legend John Daly’s $1.4M Florida home after ‘total loss and devastation’ from Hurricane Helene
    New York Post18 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark Breaks Her Silence Days After WNBA Star Quit The League Following Controversial Remarks About The Fever Superstar’s Salary
    Total Pro Sports20 hours ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine20 hours ago
    Savannah Bananas 2025 schedule: The stadiums they're visiting next year on tour
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business5 days ago
    I charged a Chevy at Tesla Superchargers for a week. It was a breeze but came with one big drawback.
    Business Insider4 hours ago
    World reacts to insane Taylor Swift news
    thecomeback.com18 hours ago
    3 college football games to watch for Week 6
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Nanny, 24, Dies in 7-Car Wreck in Georgia. Mom Says Her Boyfriend ‘Was Planning to Propose’ Soon
    People21 hours ago
    Where is ESPN's College GameDay in Week 6 of the 2024 season? Here's the answer.
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    North Carolina official reveals shocking damage to tourist town: 'All of it was washed into the lake'
    Fox News4 days ago
    The Hall County, Texas blue alert that alarmed everyone, explained
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Couple Build Hurricane Resistant Home, Film How It Fared Against Helene
    mahoningmatters.com3 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Longshoreman’s Union President Harold Daggett Slammed For His $902,000 Salary & $703,000 Salary For His Son After Strike Deal
    uInterview.com21 hours ago
    Score predictions for Tennessee-Arkansas football game
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Broncos share amazing video of throwback uniforms
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 5 picks
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Who Are the Japanese? New DNA Study Shocks Scientists
    scitechdaily.com3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The 5 best NFL bets for Week 5
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group21 hours ago
    Missouri at Texas A&M odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy