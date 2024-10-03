After 'a lot of damage' due to Hurricane Helene, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley gives status update for 2025 Masters

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hurricane Helene swept through the southern part of the country last week, leaving behind an extensive amount of damage to several states. The home of the Masters — Augusta, Georgia — was one of the thousands of communities affected by the natural disaster. On Saturday, Augusta National Golf Club released a statement regarding the status of the golf course.

“Our Augusta community has suffered catastrophic and historic impact from Hurricane Helene. We currently are assessing the effects at Augusta National Golf Club,” wrote club Chairman Fred Ridley. “In the meantime, our focus and efforts are foremost with our staff, neighbors and business owners in Augusta. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected.”

Ridley is in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Taiheiyo Club, where the winner will earn an invitation to play in the 2025 Masters and British Open.

While meeting with the media, Ridley touched on a few things regarding the condition of Augusta National, including whether or not the course would be ready for April.

“As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was,” he said according to Golf Digest. “… There was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running.”

He added that the club will be up and running “sooner rather than later.”

Scottie Scheffler gives a thumbs up to the crowd after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Photo: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network)

As for the year’s first major being played as scheduled …

“The Masters will be held … on the dates it’s scheduled to be held,” Ridley said.

The first round of the Masters is scheduled for April 10.