    UFC 307: How to watch Pereira-Rountree, Pennington-Peña title fights, Salt Lake City lineup, odds, more

    By Matt Erickson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmphE_0vsoOpWr00

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    The UFC’s 11th pay-per-view event of 2024 goes down Saturday in Utah.

    Here’s how to watch UFC 307 with the light heavyweight and women’s bantamweight titles on the line at the top of the card at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

    Broadcast and streaming info

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1f0A_0vsoOpWr00
    Jon Anik, Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier | UFC 293 commentary team

    UFC 307 has a main card that begins at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+). The four-fight preliminary card airs on ESPNews and streams on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A trio of early prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

    Dan Hellie will host the official UFC 307 weigh-in show on Friday at 10:50 a.m. ET.

    Anthony Smith will serve as a desk analysts on the UFC 307 post-fight show and throughout the card, when necessary. The host and other analysts are to be determined.

    Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC 307 card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

    Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside.

    He will command play-by-play alongside color commentators, former two-division champion Cormier, as well as Joe Rogan.

    Din Thomas also will occasionally join the booth throughout the broadcast as the coach-analyst for the event.

    He’ll be joined by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Laura Sanko as analysts.

    (Mike Bohn, MMA Junkie)

    Main event: Alex Pereira

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJYMn_0vsoOpWr00
    Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    Record: 11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC

    Opponent: Khalil Rountree (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

    Division: Light heavyweight

    Key wins: Jiri Prochazka (twice), Jamahal Hill, Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

    Misc.: Pereira has become arguably the biggest name in the game. After he came over from a kickboxing career that included two wins over Israel Adesanya, he beat Adesanya to win the middleweight belt. Although he dropped it in a rematch, he quickly went on to win the light heavyweight belt and has defended it with two vicious bonus-winning victories.

    Main event: Khalil Rountree

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhcKz_0vsoOpWr00
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 12: (R-L) Khalil Rountree Jr. punches Chris Daukaus in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

    Record: 14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC

    Opponent: Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

    Division: Light heavyweight

    Key wins: Anthony Smith, Chris Daukaus, Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson, Paul Craig

    Misc.: Rountree has been shelved for a bit due to a failed drug test – which left plenty of critics disenfranchised that he was given a title shot over other potential challengers. But he has five straight wins, four of which have come by knockout, and three bonuses in that stretch. Still, he’ll be by far the biggest underdog to go up against Pereira yet.

    Main event: Raquel Pennington

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sgr7s_0vsoOpWr00

    Record: 16-9 MMA, 13-5 UFC

    Opponent: Julianna Peña (12-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

    Division: Women’s bantamweight

    Key wins: Mayra Bueno Silva, Ketlen Vieira, Aspen Ladd, Macy Chiasson, Pannie Kianzad, Marion Reneau, Irene Aldana, Miesha Tate, Jessica Andrade

    Misc.: After 15 years in the sport, Pennington finally reached the pinnacle in January when she outworked Mayra Bueno Silva for the title vacated by former dual champion Amanda Nunes. The fight with ex-champ Peña will be her first attempted title defense.

    Main event: Julianna Peña

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQHOa_0vsoOpWr00
    Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Julianna Pena (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Record: 12-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC

    Opponent: Raquel Pennington (16-9 MMA, 13-5 UFC)

    Division: Women’s bantamweight

    Key wins: Amanda Nunes, Sara McMann, Cat Zingano, Jessica Eye

    Misc.: Peña submitted Amanda Nunes to win the title in late 2021 in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. But she was dominated in the rematch eight months later and dropped the belt. She’s been on the shelf for more than two years.

    UFC 307 main card betting odds

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3YxB_0vsoOpWr00
    Kayla Harrison

    MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

    • Champ Alex Pereira (-525) vs. Khalil Rountree (+360) – for light heavyweight title
    • Champ Raquel Pennington (-180) vs. Julianna Peña (+150) – for women’s bantamweight title
    • Jose Aldo (+145) vs. Mario Bautista (-175)
    • Kayla Harrison (-850) vs. Ketlen Vieira (+500)
    • Roman Dolidze (+145) vs. Kevin Holland (-175)

    UFC 307 prelim betting odds

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYWpS_0vsoOpWr00
    Marina Rodriguez

    PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

    • Joaquin Buckley (-200) vs. Stephen Thompson (+170)
    • Iasmin Lucindo (-175) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+145)
    • Cesar Almeida (-400) vs. Ihor Potieria (+300)
    • Alexander Hernandez (-215) vs. Austin Hubbard (+170)

    UFC 307 early prelim betting odds

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09q21N_0vsoOpWr00
    Carla Esparza

    PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

    • Ovince Saint Preux (+275) vs. Ryan Spann (-370)
    • Carla Esparza (+145) vs. Tecia Pennington (-175)
    • Court McGee (+195) vs. Tim Means (-240)

    UFC 307 preview videos

