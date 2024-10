Bengals player getting drink poured on him leads to NFLPA investigation

The Cincinnati Bengals entered hostile territory and stole a win from Carolina Panthers fans in Week 4.

At least one Panthers fan, presumably, anyway, took their frustrations out on Bengals running back Chase Brown by appearing to dump a drink on his head while the second-year player went back to the locker room.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, the NFL Players Association will investigate the matter.

“We’ll see if we can identify the person and then we’ll go from there,” Michael Thomas, an NFLPA player director, told Baby. “But that should never happen to a player.”

Ted Karras, Cincinnati’s lead player representative with the NFLPA, said the video would be reviewed, too.

For his part, after scoring two touchdowns, Chase just laughed off the entire situation in the locker room: